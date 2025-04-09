'Kissing my a—': Trump mocks countries eager for trade deals
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has mocked world leaders keen to seal trade deals with the United States.
Addressing a fundraiser for House Republicans, he said, "These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**."
He further ridiculed these leaders by quoting their desperate pleas for an agreement: "Please, please sir make a deal. I'll do anything. I'll do anything, sir."
Political rebuttal
Trump dismisses tariff negotiation suggestions
Trump also dismissed suggestions by 'rebel' Republicans that US Congress should take over trade negotiations.
He said, "Let me tell you, you don't negotiate like I negotiate."
This comes just as the White House announced a significant increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports to 104% from April 9.
A White House official said this tariff hike would proceed as planned after Trump threatened a 50% increase unless China dropped its retaliatory duties on American goods.
Trade policy
Upcoming tariffs on pharmaceutical sector
During the same event, Trump also revealed plans to impose major tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector.
He explained these tariffs are necessary because "we don't make our own pharma drugs; they are made in other countries."
He further elaborated that a product's cost in the US can sometimes be 10 times more than its price elsewhere.
"We are going to tariff pharma in such a way that companies will come rushing to us very soon," he added.
Economic impact
Trump's tariff strategy aims to attract companies
Trump's strategy is aimed at luring companies back to the US.
He said, "Very shortly, will announce major tariff on pharma and when these companies hear that, they will leave China and other countries because most of their products are sold here. And, they will be opening their plants here."
Earlier this month, Trump had announced new tariffs on imports from countries such as India, China, Brazil, Japan and the European Union.