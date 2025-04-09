Trump also dismissed suggestions by 'rebel' Republicans that US Congress should take over trade negotiations.

He said, "Let me tell you, you don't negotiate like I negotiate."

This comes just as the White House announced a significant increase in US tariffs on Chinese imports to 104% from April 9.

A White House official said this tariff hike would proceed as planned after Trump threatened a 50% increase unless China dropped its retaliatory duties on American goods.