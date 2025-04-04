What's the story

The White House has amended reciprocal tariff rates for 14 countries after inconsistencies with its figures and the ones quoted by President Donald Trump during his "Liberation Day" announcement.

India's rate was originally reported at 27% in the White House's annex document, up from 26% shown in Trump's tariff chart during his April 2 announcement.

However, the most recent annex document shows that duties have been brought back to 26%.