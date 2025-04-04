White House tweaks 14 tariff levels, including India's, after confusion
What's the story
The White House has amended reciprocal tariff rates for 14 countries after inconsistencies with its figures and the ones quoted by President Donald Trump during his "Liberation Day" announcement.
India's rate was originally reported at 27% in the White House's annex document, up from 26% shown in Trump's tariff chart during his April 2 announcement.
However, the most recent annex document shows that duties have been brought back to 26%.
Rate adjustments
India's tariff rate corrected to 26%
South Korea's rate has also been revised from 26% to its original 25%.
Other countries that saw a change in their rates include Botswana, Cameroon, Malawi, Nicaragua, Norway, Pakistan, the Philippines, Serbia, South Africa, and Thailand.
The Falkland Islands were also affected.
Under an executive order enforcing this policy, all US trading partners will begin with a global 10% tariff from April 5.
The "reciprocal tariffs" on specific countries will begin on April 9.
Exclusions
Some territories excluded from the revised tariff list
Additionally, some overseas territories and possessions of bigger countries, which appeared in the White House's charts with different tariff lines than their motherlands, have been removed from the new annex.
For example, Reunion Island wasn't included in the formal annex despite being listed at 37% in Trump's reciprocal tariff charts.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon and Norfolk Island were similarly excluded.