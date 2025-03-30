Trump reiterates ambition to acquire Greenland: All options on table
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his desire to purchase Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under Denmark.
In a recent NBC interview, he said, "We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," stressing all options are on the table for the acquisition.
The remarks come soon after Vice President JD Vance's recent tour of the island territory.
Military stance
Trump hints at potential military involvement
While reiterating his determination to buy Greenland, Trump hinted that the US might also use military force for it.
"Good possibility that we could do it without military force," he said, but added, "I don't take anything off the table."
His statement reiterates his commitment to bringing the island under the US's ownership.
Global response
Trump addresses potential global implications of Greenland acquisition
When questioned about the global implications of the US acquiring Greenland, Trump seemed unfazed.
"I don't really think about that. I don't really care. Greenland's a very separate subject, very different," said the real estate mogul.
From what it seems, acquiring Greenland is all about "international peace" and "international security and strength," as emphasized by Trump.
Leak response
Trump dismisses signal leak and backs national security team
Trump also spoke about the recent national security leak on Signal, saying, "I have no idea what Signal is. I don't care what Signal is." He called it a "witch hunt" by the press.
However, despite such controversies, he said he stands by his national security team: he has faith in National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, he said.
Economic outlook
Trump encourages American car production amid foreign price hikes
When asked about the possibility of foreign auto-makers raising their prices in response to tariffs, Trump said, "I couldn't care less. I hope they raise their prices because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty."
The Trump administration intends to boost domestic production and consumption of American-made products.
Video message
Trump shares video highlighting US contributions to Greenland's security
On X, Trump shared a video that underscored America's role in securing Greenland.
It focused on sacrifices by American soldiers in World War II and the threats Greenland faces today from "Russian aggression and Chinese expansion."
It ended with "Now is the time to stand together again - for peace, for security and for the future."
Support
Vance supports Trump's stance on Greenland's importance
Echoing Trump's thoughts, Vice President JD Vance, who is visiting Greenland, said the territory is vital for international security.
"The president is really interested in Arctic security... and it's only going to get bigger over the coming decades," he said, reiterating Trump's claim, "We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security. We have to have Greenland."