When users log into their USCIS account, they'll see one of a few statuses.

A 'Submitted' status means you have been non-selected for the current round. However, there could be more lotteries in the current season if the visa cap hasn't been reached.

'Selected' means you are now qualified to file an H-1B cap-subject petition from April 1, 2025.

Those marked 'Not Selected' can explore options like employer-sponsored green cards next season.