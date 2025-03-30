Israel proposes new deal even as Rafah ground operations continue
What's the story
Israel has put forth a counter-proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, in coordination with the United States.
This comes after reports emerged of Hamas accepting an Egyptian proposal for a potential truce.
The initial proposal involved the release of five living hostages by Hamas in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire starting over Eid al-Fitr this weekend.
Confirmation
Hamas confirms acceptance of new ceasefire proposal
Hamas leader Khalil Haya has confirmed the acceptance of the new ceasefire proposal on Telegram.
"We received a new offer from the mediators two days ago, and we agreed to it, and we hope that the occupation will not disrupt it," he said.
This confirmation comes after reports that Hamas had accepted an Egyptian proposal for a potential truce in Gaza.
Military operations
IDF expands security zone in southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have started ground operations in Rafah's al Janina area to expand the security zone in southern Gaza.
"As part of the activity, the troops dismantled Hamas terrorist infrastructure," said the IDF.
The military also confirmed that aerial strikes are ongoing throughout the Gaza Strip.
This comes after Israel's resumption of airstrikes on March 18, after a two-month truce.
Ongoing conflict
Conflict continues with high casualty toll
The latest round of fighting has killed more than 830 Palestinians since the ceasefire collapsed, pushing Gaza's death toll to over 50,000, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
Israel insists the war will end only when Hamas is out of power and the remaining 59 hostages taken on October 7, 2023, are released.
Indirect talks for a new ceasefire have continued, but negotiations have mostly stalled.
Ceasefire agreement
Hamas agrees to phased ceasefire proposal
Hamas has accepted a phased ceasefire deal from Egypt and Qatar, under which it would release five Israeli hostages.
Israel's PM's office said it had consulted based on the mediators' proposal and conveyed a counter-proposal in full coordination with the US.
The first phase of the deal involved halted fighting and the release of some hostages, but the specific start date and details were not confirmed in the source articles.