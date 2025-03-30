Death toll passes 1,600 in massive earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand
What's the story
A devastating earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, with the death toll surpassing 1,600 by Saturday.
The calamity started with a shallow 7.7-magnitude quake northwest of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday afternoon (local time), followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock minutes later.
Tremors caused destruction across vast parts of Myanmar, especially in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city with over 1.7 million people, and were felt in Bangkok, Thailand's capital.
Casualties
Thousands injured, many more still missing
The Myanmar military government has so far confirmed at least 1,644 deaths and over 3,400 injuries in its territory. The actual scale of the disaster is still emerging due to disrupted communications.
In Mandalay, rescuers pulled out a woman from the rubble of an apartment block, where over 90 people are believed to be trapped.
Another tragedy struck a nearby township, where authorities found the bodies of 12 preschool kids and their teacher under a kindergarten building.
Challenges
Aid efforts hampered by infrastructure damage
UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said cracks and surface distortions on the main highway from Yangon (largest city) to Nay Pyi Taw (capital) to Mandalay have severely disrupted transport.
Trauma kits, blood bags, anesthetics, essential medicines, tents for health workers, etc, are in short supply.
A rescue team in Mandalay's Kyaukse district pulled out several people trapped under the debris of a private school.
But many victims- students, teachers, and school staff were found dead when they arrived.
Global response
International aid arrives amid ongoing civil war
The tremor has also caused extensive damage to Mandalay Airport and 2 bridges linking Sagaing to the rest of Myanmar.
In Nay Pyi Taw, the military junta's headquarters, aftershocks have caused widespread damage and high casualties.
Despite the junta's rare international appeal for aid, it continues air strikes against armed groups.
The US Geological Service predicts Myanmar's death toll could go above 10,000, with losses exceeding the country's annual economic output.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations continue despite communication difficulties
Rescue workers are depending on sound to find survivors; according to one rescuer, "We can only rescue people when we hear them."
Communication has been almost impossible with the internet and phone lines disrupted.
A local resident from Mandalay pointed to the lack of coordination in rescue efforts; locals have had to fend for themselves amid overwhelmed hospitals, he said.