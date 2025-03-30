The Myanmar military government has so far confirmed at least 1,644 deaths and over 3,400 injuries in its territory. The actual scale of the disaster is still emerging due to disrupted communications.

In Mandalay, rescuers pulled out a woman from the rubble of an apartment block, where over 90 people are believed to be trapped.

Another tragedy struck a nearby township, where authorities found the bodies of 12 preschool kids and their teacher under a kindergarten building.