Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to social media criticism suggesting tourists are favoring destinations like Sri Lanka, Thailand, or Vietnam over Goa due to issues like poor public transport and costly accommodation, Goa's Department of Tourism highlighted the state's enduring appeal as a top holiday spot.

Despite the complaints, the department reported a strong revival in domestic tourism, with over 8 million Indian visitors in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and 4.5 lakh foreign tourists.

The department also noted the arrival of new international hotel chains, indicating a thriving tourism sector. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Goa has limited international air connectivity

Goa government responds after travelers thrash its tourism infrastructure

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Nov 07, 202412:25 pm

What's the story The Goa government has issued a statement after travelers criticized its tourism infrastructure in comparison to international destinations like Sri Lanka and Thailand. The Department of Tourism, in its statement, noted that "comparing a state to a country may yield an inaccurate perspective." The department highlighted challenges faced by the state, including "limited scheduled international air connectivity," and assured that efforts are underway with the central government.

Market influence

Goa's tourism sector: A victim of market forces

The Department of Tourism also emphasized that Goa's tourism sector is driven by market forces, which can occasionally render it an expensive destination for tourists. Nevertheless, the department emphasized Goa's timelessness as a premier holiday destination. It mentioned the arrival of new international hotel chains in the state and a "robust resurgence" in domestic tourism with over eight million domestic visitors recorded in 2023.

Online criticism

Social media claims about Goa's tourism sector

The department's response comes after a few social media posts alleged that tourists are choosing destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, or Vietnam over Goa. These posts mentioned problems like poor public transport and expensive accommodation as reasons for their choice. The Department of Tourism reported a "robust resurgence" in domestic tourism, with over 8 million Indian tourists visiting Goa in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. It also revealed that 4.5 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa last year.