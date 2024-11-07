Goa government responds after travelers thrash its tourism infrastructure
The Goa government has issued a statement after travelers criticized its tourism infrastructure in comparison to international destinations like Sri Lanka and Thailand. The Department of Tourism, in its statement, noted that "comparing a state to a country may yield an inaccurate perspective." The department highlighted challenges faced by the state, including "limited scheduled international air connectivity," and assured that efforts are underway with the central government.
Goa's tourism sector: A victim of market forces
The Department of Tourism also emphasized that Goa's tourism sector is driven by market forces, which can occasionally render it an expensive destination for tourists. Nevertheless, the department emphasized Goa's timelessness as a premier holiday destination. It mentioned the arrival of new international hotel chains in the state and a "robust resurgence" in domestic tourism with over eight million domestic visitors recorded in 2023.
Social media claims about Goa's tourism sector
The department's response comes after a few social media posts alleged that tourists are choosing destinations such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, or Vietnam over Goa. These posts mentioned problems like poor public transport and expensive accommodation as reasons for their choice. The Department of Tourism reported a "robust resurgence" in domestic tourism, with over 8 million Indian tourists visiting Goa in 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. It also revealed that 4.5 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa last year.