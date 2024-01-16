Bengaluru CEO visited Goa with son week before murder: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:15 pm Jan 16, 202402:15 pm

Police said, Seth had come to Goa on New Year's Eve with her son

The Bengaluru-based CEO and startup founder Suchana Seth, accused of murdering her four-year-old son in Goa's Candolim, had allegedly visited the state with her kid a week before the alleged killing, the Indian Express reported. According to reports, Seth had come to Goa on New Year's Eve and stayed at a five-star hotel for five days before returning to Bengaluru on January 4. To recall, Seth was arrested while trying to flee with the body of her four-year-old son.

Seth did not want husband to meet son: Police

Seth had strained relations with her estranged husband Venkatraman PR. A Bengaluru court had allowed Venkatraman to see his son, but Seth was allegedly not allowing it. "On December 31 (Sunday) she arrived in Goa, she told her husband that their son was unwell, so she could not send him to meet his father. The consecutive visits to Goa... suggest she did not want her husband to meet their son," a police officer told The Indian Express.

Hotel stay and extended police remand

The FIR reveals that Seth and her son checked into room 404 of Hotel Sol Banyan Grande's service apartment on January 6. She had reserved the room until January 10 but decided to leave early, telling the hotel staff on January 7 that she needed to return to Bengaluru for "urgent work." Meanwhile, a children's court in Panaji extended Suchana's police remand by five days after her initial six-day police remand ended.

Seth accused of smothering son in Goa

Seth is accused of smothering her son to death in the North Goa service apartment and attempting to move his body to Bengaluru. She was arrested on January 8 in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Reportedly, she asked Venkatraman to pick up their son in Bengaluru on January 6 but did not respond when he arrived at the designated location. The crime was unraveled after the housekeeping staff of the apartment found blood-stained towels after she checked out.