Denmark rebuffs JD Vance's criticism of its support for Greenland
What's the story
Denmark has hit back at United States Vice President JD Vance's recent criticism of its support for Greenland.
During his visit to the Pituffik space base in northwestern Greenland, Vance said, "Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland."
He also accused Denmark of underinvesting in both the people and the security infrastructure of the vast landmass.
Diplomatic response
Danish Foreign Minister expresses discontent over Vance's remarks
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen vented on the social media platform X over the manner of criticism.
"We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered."
Rasmussen said such communication wasn't befitting of close allies like Denmark and the US.
Territorial assertion
Vance reiterates US's need for Greenland
Vance said, "I think Greenland understands that the United States should own it."
He added that if Denmark and the EU don't understand this need, "we have to explain it to them."
"We think this makes sense, and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we're going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America," he said.
Diplomatic clarification
Greenland's status and Danish Prime Minister's rebuttal
Greenland was a Danish colony but is now a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. Copenhagen oversees its foreign and security policies.
Responding to Vance's remarks, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said, "For many years, we have stood by the Americans in very difficult situations."
She defended Denmark's stand alongside US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, but maintained that Vance's reference to Denmark wasn't accurate.
Territorial autonomy
Greenlanders oppose US annexation amid pressure
The Pituffik base is a key component of Washington's missile defense system and a strategic spot for monitoring air and submarines.
Despite US interest, Danish and Greenlandic officials supported by the EU insisted Greenland wouldn't be ceded to the US.
A January poll revealed most Greenlanders are against US annexation.
Frederiksen accused the US of "unacceptable pressure" on both Denmark and Greenland to give up control of the territory.