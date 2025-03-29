What's the story

Denmark has hit back at United States Vice President JD Vance's recent criticism of its support for Greenland.

During his visit to the Pituffik space base in northwestern Greenland, Vance said, "Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland."

He also accused Denmark of underinvesting in both the people and the security infrastructure of the vast landmass.