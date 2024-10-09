Summarize Simplifying... In short A new book reveals President Biden's candid exchanges with world leaders, including Israeli PM Netanyahu and Russian President Putin.

Biden reportedly used strong language in private conversations, expressing frustration over Netanyahu's alleged stalling of truce talks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The book, hitting shelves on October 15, also discloses Biden's private nickname for his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The revelation comes from Bob Woodward's upcoming book

Biden called Netanyahu 'son of b*h' in private: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:19 pm Oct 09, 202402:19 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has reportedly used profanity to describe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during private meetings. The revelation comes from an excerpt of journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book War, which gives an insight into Biden's behind-the-scenes behavior at the White House. According to Woodward, Biden referred to Netanyahu as "that son of a b***h" and "a bad guy" in spring 2024 amid escalating tensions in Gaza.

Tense conversations

Biden's heated exchanges with Netanyahu

The book also describes a fiery exchange between Biden and Netanyahu after an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Rafah. In an April phone call, Biden reportedly confronted Netanyahu, asking him: "What's your strategy, man?" This wasn't the first time Biden used such language with Netanyahu. In August, during another phone call between the two leaders, Biden allegedly told Bibi to "stop bullshi**ing" him.

Accusations

Biden accused Netanyahu of stalling truce talks

Reportedly, Biden's frustration with Netanyahu was because he believed the Israeli PM was deliberately stalling truce talks to bolster his own standing in Israel's internal politics. However, Netanyahu wasn't the only world leader to be at the receiving end of Biden's profanity-laced outbursts. Woodward's book also reveals that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been on the receiving end of Biden's expletives. "That f***ing Putin," Biden is quoted as saying in the Oval Office following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nickname disclosure

Biden's private nickname for Trump revealed

Woodward's book also reveals a vulgar nickname Biden uses for his predecessor Donald Trump in private conversations. "That f***ing a**hole" is how Biden reportedly refers to Trump behind closed doors. However, in public settings, Biden usually refers to Trump indirectly as "my predecessor" or "the former guy." The book will hit the shelves on October 15 and features a first-hand account of Biden's handling of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and his confrontations with Putin.