Biden called Netanyahu 'son of b*h' in private: Report
United States President Joe Biden has reportedly used profanity to describe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during private meetings. The revelation comes from an excerpt of journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book War, which gives an insight into Biden's behind-the-scenes behavior at the White House. According to Woodward, Biden referred to Netanyahu as "that son of a b***h" and "a bad guy" in spring 2024 amid escalating tensions in Gaza.
Biden's heated exchanges with Netanyahu
The book also describes a fiery exchange between Biden and Netanyahu after an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in Rafah. In an April phone call, Biden reportedly confronted Netanyahu, asking him: "What's your strategy, man?" This wasn't the first time Biden used such language with Netanyahu. In August, during another phone call between the two leaders, Biden allegedly told Bibi to "stop bullshi**ing" him.
Biden accused Netanyahu of stalling truce talks
Reportedly, Biden's frustration with Netanyahu was because he believed the Israeli PM was deliberately stalling truce talks to bolster his own standing in Israel's internal politics. However, Netanyahu wasn't the only world leader to be at the receiving end of Biden's profanity-laced outbursts. Woodward's book also reveals that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been on the receiving end of Biden's expletives. "That f***ing Putin," Biden is quoted as saying in the Oval Office following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden's private nickname for Trump revealed
Woodward's book also reveals a vulgar nickname Biden uses for his predecessor Donald Trump in private conversations. "That f***ing a**hole" is how Biden reportedly refers to Trump behind closed doors. However, in public settings, Biden usually refers to Trump indirectly as "my predecessor" or "the former guy." The book will hit the shelves on October 15 and features a first-hand account of Biden's handling of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and his confrontations with Putin.