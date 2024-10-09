Summarize Simplifying... In short Sarah Ferguson, residing at The Royal Lodge with ex-spouse Prince Andrew, is battling cancer but reports successful treatment so far.

She underwent surgeries for breast cancer and malignant melanoma in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Now a patron of the charity Prevent Breast Cancer, she's raising funds for a new National Breast Imaging Academy in Manchester to train new specialists amidst a looming staff shortage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer

'Thought it was death sentence': Sarah Ferguson on cancer battle

By Tanvi Gupta 12:03 pm Oct 09, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently opened up about her cancer journey, calling her first diagnosis a "death sentence." The 64-year-old royal shared that she found out about breast cancer during a routine mammogram and was diagnosed with malignant melanoma (a dangerous form of skin cancer) in January. The health crisis came as other members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and Kate Middleton, faced their own battles with cancer.

Treatment progress

Ferguson's treatment journey and her sister's crucial role

Ferguson, who lives at The Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew (younger brother of King Charles), has admitted she is "not out of the woods" yet. However, she was relieved that her treatment had been successful so far. In a piece for The Sun, she credited her older sister Jane for insisting she attend a crucial medical appointment which led to life-saving treatment.

Surgical interventions

Ferguson's surgeries and the importance of regular check-ups

The British author and a mother of two have had multiple medical procedures done for her cancer treatment. In 2023, she underwent a single mastectomy for breast cancer, and in 2024, she revealed her diagnosis of malignant melanoma, which led to further surgery. "I've been told by my physicians that I shouldn't use the phrase 'cancer free,' but treatment has been successful and tests show there has been no spread or recurrence," she said.

Charity involvement

Ferguson's new role as patron of breast cancer charity

Ferguson has recently become a patron of the charity Prevent Breast Cancer, introduced by fellow breast cancer survivor Sally Dynevor. She is now actively raising funds to establish a new National Breast Imaging Academy in Manchester. The initiative will train 50 new specialists annually, as the industry faces an impending staff shortage crisis with many radiographers and radiologists nearing retirement.