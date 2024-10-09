'Thought it was death sentence': Sarah Ferguson on cancer battle
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, recently opened up about her cancer journey, calling her first diagnosis a "death sentence." The 64-year-old royal shared that she found out about breast cancer during a routine mammogram and was diagnosed with malignant melanoma (a dangerous form of skin cancer) in January. The health crisis came as other members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and Kate Middleton, faced their own battles with cancer.
Ferguson's treatment journey and her sister's crucial role
Ferguson, who lives at The Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew (younger brother of King Charles), has admitted she is "not out of the woods" yet. However, she was relieved that her treatment had been successful so far. In a piece for The Sun, she credited her older sister Jane for insisting she attend a crucial medical appointment which led to life-saving treatment.
Ferguson's surgeries and the importance of regular check-ups
The British author and a mother of two have had multiple medical procedures done for her cancer treatment. In 2023, she underwent a single mastectomy for breast cancer, and in 2024, she revealed her diagnosis of malignant melanoma, which led to further surgery. "I've been told by my physicians that I shouldn't use the phrase 'cancer free,' but treatment has been successful and tests show there has been no spread or recurrence," she said.
Ferguson's new role as patron of breast cancer charity
Ferguson has recently become a patron of the charity Prevent Breast Cancer, introduced by fellow breast cancer survivor Sally Dynevor. She is now actively raising funds to establish a new National Breast Imaging Academy in Manchester. The initiative will train 50 new specialists annually, as the industry faces an impending staff shortage crisis with many radiographers and radiologists nearing retirement.