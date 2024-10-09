Has Israel killed Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine: Explained
Israel continues its offensive against Lebanon, with experts expressing concern that it may follow a path similar to Gaza. The primary focus of the Israeli military is Hezbollah. On September 27, a targeted strike killed the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, along with several commanders. In a video message on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We took out thousands of terrorists, including [longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah's replacement, and his replacement's replacement."
Unnamed successor speculated to be Safieddine
While Netanyahu didn't reveal who Nasrallah's successor would be, many believe it to be Hashem Safieddine. In his 60s, Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah and one of the earliest members of Hezbollah, was targeted in an airstrike in Beirut last week. Since then, there has been no contact with him, three Lebanese security sources told news agency Reuters.
IDF confirms strike on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that they targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, where Safieddine was believed to be present. "We struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut... this is the headquarters of the head of the intelligence division, Abu Abdullah Mortada," IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. However, neither Hezbollah nor the IDF spokesperson have officially confirmed Safieddine's death yet.
Safieddine's rise within Hezbollah and ties to Iran
Safieddine joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and quickly rose through the ranks with Nasrallah. He held several positions in the organization, including political, spiritual, and cultural leader. Safieddine also served on the Jihadi Council and the governing Consultative Assembly. He is known for his close ties with Iran, which he developed while studying in Qom. His son Reza Hashem Safieddine is married to Zeinab Suleimani, daughter of Major General Qasem Soleimani who died in a US airstrike in 2020.
Hezbollah's leadership after Israel's targeted strikes
Israel's targeting of Safieddine comes after the elimination of other veteran Hezbollah leaders including Nasrallah, Ibrahim Aqil, and Ali Karaki. Despite these losses, Hezbollah still has some key figures in its leadership. Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general since 1991, remains active within the group. Other surviving members include Talal Hamieh who oversees external operations, Khodor Nader who leads the security unit, and Abu Ali Rida who commands a regional division.