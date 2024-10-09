Summarize Simplifying... In short Hashem Safieddine, believed to be the successor of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, has been out of contact since an Israeli airstrike targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut.

Safieddine, a key figure in Hezbollah with close ties to Iran, rose to prominence alongside Nasrallah.

Despite the loss of several leaders, Hezbollah's leadership still includes key figures like Naim Qassem, Talal Hamieh, Khodor Nader, and Abu Ali Rida. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hassan Nasrallah was killed on September 27

Has Israel killed Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine: Explained

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:42 am Oct 09, 202410:42 am

What's the story Israel continues its offensive against Lebanon, with experts expressing concern that it may follow a path similar to Gaza. The primary focus of the Israeli military is Hezbollah. On September 27, a targeted strike killed the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, along with several commanders. In a video message on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We took out thousands of terrorists, including [longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah's replacement, and his replacement's replacement."

Successor speculation

Unnamed successor speculated to be Safieddine

While Netanyahu didn't reveal who Nasrallah's successor would be, many believe it to be Hashem Safieddine. In his 60s, Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah and one of the earliest members of Hezbollah, was targeted in an airstrike in Beirut last week. Since then, there has been no contact with him, three Lebanese security sources told news agency Reuters.

Strike confirmation

IDF confirms strike on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that they targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, where Safieddine was believed to be present. "We struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut... this is the headquarters of the head of the intelligence division, Abu Abdullah Mortada," IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. However, neither Hezbollah nor the IDF spokesperson have officially confirmed Safieddine's death yet.

Profile

Safieddine's rise within Hezbollah and ties to Iran

Safieddine joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and quickly rose through the ranks with Nasrallah. He held several positions in the organization, including political, spiritual, and cultural leader. Safieddine also served on the Jihadi Council and the governing Consultative Assembly. He is known for his close ties with Iran, which he developed while studying in Qom. His son Reza Hashem Safieddine is married to Zeinab Suleimani, daughter of Major General Qasem Soleimani who died in a US airstrike in 2020.

Leadership status

Hezbollah's leadership after Israel's targeted strikes

Israel's targeting of Safieddine comes after the elimination of other veteran Hezbollah leaders including Nasrallah, Ibrahim Aqil, and Ali Karaki. Despite these losses, Hezbollah still has some key figures in its leadership. Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general since 1991, remains active within the group. Other surviving members include Talal Hamieh who oversees external operations, Khodor Nader who leads the security unit, and Abu Ali Rida who commands a regional division.