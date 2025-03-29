What's the story

A 7.7-magnitude quake rocked Myanmar on Friday, killing over 1,000 people and causing widespread destruction.

Tremors were felt in neighboring countries: China, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of India.

One rooftop water tank in Ruili City of China's Yunnan province was damaged during the quake. However, no major casualties or extensive damage have been reported from the region.

Videos emerged online of water gushing down streets and sweeping away people, though the authenticity of these videos could not be independently verified.