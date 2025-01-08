What's the story

Park Gyu-young, who played Kang No-eul in Netflix's Squid Game Season 2, recently courted controversy after she accidentally leaked a potential spoiler for the upcoming third season.

The South Korean actor posted a photo on her Instagram Stories from the set of Squid Game Season 3, which she quickly deleted.

However, the image had already started circulating online before it was removed.

Here's what that picture was about.