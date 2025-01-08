'Squid Game 3': Actor accidentally leaks major spoiler on Instagram
What's the story
Park Gyu-young, who played Kang No-eul in Netflix's Squid Game Season 2, recently courted controversy after she accidentally leaked a potential spoiler for the upcoming third season.
The South Korean actor posted a photo on her Instagram Stories from the set of Squid Game Season 3, which she quickly deleted.
However, the image had already started circulating online before it was removed.
Here's what that picture was about.
Plot speculation
Leaked photo hinted at a significant plot twist
The leaked photo showed Park in her signature pink jumpsuit, lounging on a chair on set. Another actor, also in a similar pink uniform, was seen partially in the background.
Fans have theorized that this actor could be Lee Jin-wook, who plays Park Gyeong-seok (Player 246). For context, he joins the game to earn money to treat his daughter's cancer.
This has prompted theories that Player 246 could still be alive and working with Kang (a guard) in Season 3.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the picture here
#ParkGyuYoung accidentally posted a major spoiler for #SquidGame3 sharing a photo of herself in a pink soldier outfit while on set.— Subeom Noona 🏝 🍉 💍 #WhenThePhoneRings (@NoonaChronicles) January 8, 2025
Itwas quickly deleted, but not before it spread widely online, which sparked speculation. Read here.https://t.co/gvwv25T6GRpic.twitter.com/RE811U1uVn
Agency statement
Park's agency responded to the leak controversy
In the wake of the photo leak, Park's agency, Saram Entertainment, released a short statement.
They reportedly requested fans to "Please confirm the details through Season 3," without offering any further explanation on the issue.
This response has left fans hungry for more details about the next chapter of Squid Game and its possible plot twists.
Interestingly, previously, Season 3's release date was accidentally revealed through a teaser video: June 27, 2025.
Potential repercussions
Park may face penalties for breaching Netflix's confidentiality agreement
According to reports, Park's photo leak is not just a simple mistake; it's also a violation of Netflix's confidentiality agreement, which could result in severe penalties.
Rumor has it that the actor could face a hefty financial penalty for this breach.
The incident has also left fans disappointed as they feel that the leaked spoiler has taken away the excitement for Season 3.