Summarize Simplifying... In short Robert De Niro stars in the upcoming Netflix series 'Zero Day', a thrilling dive into a catastrophic cyberattack's aftermath.

The star-studded cast includes Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, and Lizzy Caplan, among others.

The series, created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael S. Schmidt, follows De Niro's relentless pursuit of truth in a world of digital misinformation.

'Zero Day' releases on February 20, 2025

Robert De Niro's 'Zero Day'—here's when it drops on Netflix

By Tanvi Gupta 02:09 am Dec 25, 202402:09 am

What's the story Legendary actor Robert De Niro will be making his Netflix television debut in a new limited series called Zero Day. The series, which will be released on February 20, 2025, will see De Niro as a former US President investigating a catastrophic cyberattack on the nation. The official trailer released by Netflix on Monday offers a gripping narrative of conspiracy and national security threats in the wake of the attack.

Plot details

'Zero Day' explores digital misinformation and conspiracy

Zero Day dives into the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that leads to widespread chaos and thousands of deaths due to technological disasters like plane crashes. The series tackles the challenges of finding truth in a digital age of misinformation and conspiracy theories. A key mystery involves finding the real perpetrator behind "Zero Day," with De Niro's character assigned to find if the threat comes from a foreign power or from within the nation itself.

Cast details

'Zero Day' boasts a star-studded cast

Along with De Niro, Zero Day also stars a stellar ensemble cast including Angela Bassett as the current US President, and actors Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir. The series follows De Niro's character George Mullen's relentless pursuit of truth amid rampant disinformation and conflicting personal ambitions of power brokers in technology.

Career progression

De Niro's television journey and upcoming projects

Despite being a newcomer to television, De Niro has already received a Primetime Emmy nomination for his performance in the HBO TV movie The Wizard of Lies. He was also featured in the Argentine 2023 miniseries Nada on Hulu. At 81, De Niro remains active in both film and television. He recently appeared in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and will play dual roles as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in Barry Levinson's Alto Knights.

Production team

'Zero Day' is a product of renowned creators and producers

Zero Day is the brainchild of creators and executive producers Eric Newman (Narcos), Noah Oppenheim (Jackie), and Michael S. Schmidt. Lesli Linka Glatter serves as an executive producer and director for all six episodes of the series. Schmidt also contributes as a writer and executive producer, with De Niro and Jonathan Glickman joining him in the role of executive producer.