The upcoming season of 'Mismatched' brings fresh alliances, new characters, and an AI twist.

Former rivals Rishi and Anmol now collaborate in a virtual-reality lab, while new character Rith navigates the virtual world with Celina's help.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala highlights themes of growth, inclusivity, and resilience in this season, which continues to follow the unexpected love story of romantic Rishi and tech-savvy coder Dimple.

'Mismatched 3' trailer: Rohit-Prajakta's love gets an AI twist

By Tanvi Gupta 06:26 pm Dec 02, 202406:26 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer for the third season of Netflix's popular YA series, Mismatched, was dropped on Monday. The new season, produced by RSVP Movies, is set to premiere on December 13. The narrative picks up three years after Season 2 and delves into themes such as career aspirations and complex relationships. As each character faces their new realities, they learn that the most difficult battles are often internal ones. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Plot progression

'Mismatched' S03 explores new settings and relationships

The trailer for Mismatched Season 3 opens with the iconic cold coffee that first brought Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) together. The couple has left the Aravali Institute behind and moved to a new campus in Hyderabad, entering a new phase of their relationship. This season, they will balance their ambitions and the struggle to keep their love alive in real and virtual worlds.

Character development

'Mismatched' S03 introduces new alliances and characters

In a twist of events, former adversaries Rishi and Anmol (Taaruk Raina) are seen working together at the virtual-reality lab Betterverse. The season also introduces a new character, Rith (Lauren Robinson), who is helped by Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) in getting accustomed to this virtual environment. Meanwhile, Krish (Abhinav Sharma) continues his journey of self-discovery. The upcoming season will also feature a new collection of handpicked music. The soulful melody of Ishq Hai sets the emotional tone for the trailer.

Producer's insight

'Mismatched' S03: A reflection of love and effort

Producer Ronnie Screwvala was equally excited for the new season. He said, "Mismatched Season 3 is a milestone that reflects the love and effort of everyone involved." He emphasized themes like growth, inclusivity, and resilience against life's challenges. Meanwhile, to recall, Mismatched follows Rishi, a hopeless romantic, and Dimple, a tech-savvy coder, as their paths cross at a summer program, leading to unexpected love and chaos. Season 2 explored their evolving dynamics amid friendships, heartbreaks, and self-discovery.