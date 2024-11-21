Summarize Simplifying... In short The popular TV series 'Black Mirror' is set to be transformed into a comic book series, thanks to a collaboration between Banijay Rights and Twisted Comics.

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:13 pm Nov 21, 202407:13 pm

What's the story In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Banijay Rights and Twisted Comics have announced plans to adapt iconic storylines from the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror into a series of comic books. Banijay Rights, which holds ancillary rights for Black Mirror, has joined hands with Neil Gibson's UK-based Twisted Comics for the project. The comics will debut in mid-2025, with pre-release material on a dedicated website earlier that year, reported Deadline.

'Black Mirror' comics to offer immersive experience

The upcoming comic books will feature "immersive" adaptations of Black Mirror's most memorable storylines. The series, created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones for Channel 4 in the UK (now globally available on Netflix), is known for its dark satire set in alternate realities or near-future worlds. It explores how new technologies can spiral out of control, a theme that will be carried forward into the comic adaptations.

Banijay Rights and Twisted Comics expressed excitement over collaboration

David Christopher, Director of Licensing & Merchandising for Banijay Rights, expressed his enthusiasm about the project. He said, "Black Mirror needs no introduction as one of television's uniquely engrossing brands. The show's unpredictable and unexpected episodes will be a perfect fit for this visionary comic book series." Meanwhile, Gibson shared his excitement about extending Black Mirror into comic book form, calling it a long-held dream come true.

Twisted Comics's track record in comic adaptations

Twisted Comics is famous for its Amazon bestseller series Twisted Dark and has previously worked with Universal Pictures on a comic adaptation of Stan Lee's Lucky Man. Kenny Diack, the co-owner and Director of Twisted Comics, said their partnership with Banijay Rights fits perfectly with their ambition of being the go-to partner for creating and expanding intellectual property.