Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix users expressed disappointment over the Hindi-dubbed version of 'The Buckingham Murders', calling it artificial.

Director Hansal Mehta agreed, calling it "ridiculous" and assured that he had alerted Netflix India for a swift resolution.

The film, co-produced by Mehta, follows Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kapoor Khan) investigating a missing boy's case while dealing with her own son's loss.

'The Buckingham Murders' is streaming on Netflix

Angry fans criticize 'The Buckingham Murders' dub; Hansal Mehta responds

By Tanvi Gupta 05:20 pm Nov 08, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Hansal Mehta's latest investigative thriller, The Buckingham Murders, premiered on Netflix India on Friday (November 7). The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead as a UK police officer, was first released in two versions: Hinglish (80% English and 20% Hindi dialogues) and a dubbed Hindi version. However, only the dubbed Hindi version was available to Netflix India users, leading to disappointment among fans.

Viewer complaints

Netflix users expressed dissatisfaction over the dubbed version

Several Netflix users took to X/Twitter to express their disappointment over the fact that only the Hindi dubbed version of The Buckingham Murders was available. One user, @Sethumadhavan, tweeted late Thursday night, just after the film went live on Netflix India, "Hi @mehtahansal why isn't @NetflixIndia having the Hinglish version of #TheBuckinghamMurders? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial.....sigh!" Another user said: "The Hindi dubbing is so bad I couldn't go beyond a few mins."

Director's response

Mehta responded to viewer complaints promptly

Quickly, Mehta replied to the user's tweet, agreeing with him and saying it was "ridiculous not to have the film's original version on the service." He assured viewers that he had alerted Netflix India about this issue and hoped for a swift resolution. Another user echoed similar sentiments about the poor quality of Hindi dubbing, prompting Mehta to share a screenshot from Netflix India's user interface indicating that the original audio version would be available soon.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Mehta's tweet here

Film overview

'The Buckingham Murders' plot and initial reception

The Buckingham Murders follows Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kapoor Khan), who is dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is given a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, who is about the same age as Ekam. Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen play pivotal roles in the film. It is Kapoor's debut as a producer and is co-produced by Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.