'Venom 3' falls on Monday; collects ₹35.1cr after Day 5
The latest installment of the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, saw a slight dip in its box office collection on Monday (Day 5). However, despite the dip, the film—starring Tom Hardy—has crossed the ₹35cr mark in India. After a strong opening on Thursday and steady earnings over the weekend, Monday's collection stood at around ₹3.25cr. This took its total net earnings to around ₹35.1cr.
'Venom 3' continues to draw audiences despite slight dip
Despite the minor drop in collections, Venom 3 kept drawing audiences in certain areas. English shows on Monday recorded an overall occupancy of 9.56%, with maximum interest witnessed in evening shows at 10.58%. Hindi shows witnessed slightly better engagement with an overall occupancy of 10.25%, keeping attendance steady in Mumbai, the NCR, and other major regions.
'Venom 3' production budget and OTT release details
Reportedly, Venom 3's production budget is around ₹1,008cr, making it one of the bigger-budgeted films in its genre. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in January 2025, although an official OTT release date is yet to be announced. Fans who miss the theatrical release can look forward to watching Hardy's last appearance as Venom early next year.