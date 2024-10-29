Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slight dip in collections, 'Venom 3' continues to attract audiences, especially for its Hindi shows.

The film, with a hefty production budget of ₹1,008cr, is set to hit Netflix in January 2025, marking Tom Hardy's final appearance as Venom.

'Venom: The Last Dance' box office collection

'Venom 3' falls on Monday; collects ₹35.1cr after Day 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:48 am Oct 29, 202410:48 am

What's the story The latest installment of the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, saw a slight dip in its box office collection on Monday (Day 5). However, despite the dip, the film—starring Tom Hardy—has crossed the ₹35cr mark in India. After a strong opening on Thursday and steady earnings over the weekend, Monday's collection stood at around ₹3.25cr. This took its total net earnings to around ₹35.1cr.

Audience engagement

'Venom 3' continues to draw audiences despite slight dip

Despite the minor drop in collections, Venom 3 kept drawing audiences in certain areas. English shows on Monday recorded an overall occupancy of 9.56%, with maximum interest witnessed in evening shows at 10.58%. Hindi shows witnessed slightly better engagement with an overall occupancy of 10.25%, keeping attendance steady in Mumbai, the NCR, and other major regions.

Budget and release

'Venom 3' production budget and OTT release details

Reportedly, Venom 3's production budget is around ₹1,008cr, making it one of the bigger-budgeted films in its genre. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in January 2025, although an official OTT release date is yet to be announced. Fans who miss the theatrical release can look forward to watching Hardy's last appearance as Venom early next year.