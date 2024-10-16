Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Vir Das is set to return to Netflix with a new comedy special, continuing his successful partnership that began in 2017.

Unlike the popular roast-style comedy, Das's special aims to deliver an "unapologetic direct shot of happiness to the heart," showcasing Indian comedy's global appeal.

Vir Das's new Netflix special is untitled yet

Confirmed! Vir Das to return to Netflix with comedy special

By Tanvi Gupta 12:19 pm Oct 16, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Indian comedian and actor Vir Das is finally returning to Netflix with a new comedy special. The announcement comes on the heels of his historic feat as the first Indian to win an International Emmy for Comedy in 2023. The upcoming special, which is currently untitled, will be his fifth collaboration with the streaming giant.

Career highlights

Das's journey with Netflix: A recap

On Wednesday, Netflix announced: "After winning hearts, smiles, and an International Emmy, Vir Das is coming back to Netflix." Das's association with Netflix started in 2017 when he released his first special, Abroad Understanding. This was followed by Losing It in 2018 and For India in 2020. His fourth special, Outside In - The Lockdown Special—released in 2021—featured conversations with people during the COVID-19 lockdown. The upcoming special will continue this successful partnership and further establish Indian comedy's global appeal.

Special's theme

Das's comedy special to celebrate love and kindness: Report

Per a report, Das's upcoming special draws inspiration from the age-old philosophy of sharing happiness. It will tell a unique story of self-discovery and connection with the world, with shows in various cities across the globe. The comedian hopes to show that "kindness is the only true universal language," a deep truth he learned on his world tour. This is different from the current trend of roast-style comedy, as Das opts to focus on joy and shared happiness instead.

Das's statement

'Comedy has the power to bring people together...'

In a statement about his upcoming special, Das said, "Comedy has the power to bring people together, no matter where they're from." He added that the special hopes to "celebrate love and kindness while showing that laughter really is a universal language." Calling it an "unapologetic direct shot of happiness to the heart," he said he was excited to showcase Indian comedy on a global stage through this project.