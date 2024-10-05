Summarize Simplifying... In short 'CTRL', the debut collaboration between Ananya Panday and Motwane, originally had a different ending where the character Nella seeks revenge. However, Motwane decided to keep the story as a cautionary tale, believing a revenge plot wouldn't fit organically.

Despite mixed reviews, Panday's performance was praised as her best yet. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'CTRL' is streaming on Netflix

Ananya Panday's 'CTRL' almost had a different ending

By Isha Sharma 10:36 am Oct 05, 202410:36 am

What's the story Vikramaditya Motwane's latest directorial venture, CTRL, starring Ananya Panday, arrived on Netflix on Friday. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker discussed potential sequels and revealed that the initial draft had a different ending. The film also stars Vihaan Samat and is a screen-life thriller centered around influencer Nella (Panday) and her dependence on an AI bot, Allen.

Sequel skepticism

'I don't buy into a sequel...'

When asked about a potential sequel, Motwane responded, "Maybe. I don't know. I don't buy into a sequel. I think in Nella's case, she's doomed." "She's gone down that rabbit hole again." He further opined that CTRL should remain a cautionary tale rather than evolving into a revenge-driven storyline.

Initial ending

Motwane's original ending for 'CTRL' was different

Motwane revealed that the first draft of CTRL had a different ending where Nella embarks on a path of revenge. However, he realized that such a dramatic shift wouldn't fit naturally into the story's structure. He explained, "That's the moment we realized, why would anyone in their right mind stream this or shoot this, what would be the screenlife element?" "So very quickly, that went out of the window. It has to be organic to the story,"

Debut collaboration

'CTRL' marks debut collaboration between Motwane and Panday

CTRL marks the first collaboration between Motwane and Panday. The film also features a diverse ensemble cast including Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana (voice). The film received mixed reviews from critics, with some hailing Panday's performance as her career-best.