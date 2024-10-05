Summarize Simplifying... In short "Joker 2", starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is off to a slow start in India, struggling to reach ₹10cr, with the highest theater occupancy in Chennai at 14%.

Released globally, the film made $1.3 million on its first day in Korea and is targeting a $140 million debut weekend worldwide.

Directed by Todd Phillips and featuring Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener, the sequel is distributed by Warner Bros. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Joker 2' box office collections

Joaquin-Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2' is slow; struggles to touch ₹10cr

By Isha Sharma 10:11 am Oct 05, 202410:11 am

What's the story The Hollywood sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, has garnered ₹7.75cr in India by third day of its release. It made ₹5.15cr on its opening day (Wednesday), followed by ₹1.35cr on Thursday and ₹1.25cr on Friday. A sequel to Joker (2019), it had previously premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Occupancy rates

'Joker 2' witnessed highest occupancy during afternoon shows

The film saw its highest occupancy during afternoon shows, with theaters reaching up to 8.66% capacity. Among all Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest theater occupancy at 14%. Across 98 screenings in the city, theaters were filled up to 10% in the morning, 20% in the afternoon and 12% at night, reported Sacnilk.

Global release

'Joker 2' aims for $140 million globally in debut weekend

Joker 2 was released in Korea on October 1, grossing $1.3 million on its release day. The film hit US theaters on October 4, with the makers reportedly aiming to earn $140 million globally during its debut weekend. The sequel is directed by Todd Phillips and distributed by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures. It also stars Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.