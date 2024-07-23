In short Simplifying... In short "Sarfira", a remake of Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru", is struggling at the box office, with total earnings of ₹21.45 crore.

It's facing stiff competition from films like "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Bad Newz", which also saw a drop in Monday earnings.

Despite recent box office disappointments, actor Kumar remains hopeful for his upcoming projects including "Singham Again", "Housefull 5", and "Welcome to the Jungle".

'Sarfira' box office collection drops 80%

'Sarfira' experiences major box office drop on second Monday

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:50 pm Jul 23, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The latest film of Akshay Kumar, Sarfira, saw a significant decrease in its box office collection on the second Monday after its release, with earnings of only ₹25 lakh. This amount is an 80% decline from its Sunday collection of ₹1.2 crore, marking the lowest earnings for the film since its debut. The drop was notably more severe than the decrease on the first Monday, which was approximately 72%.

Market rivalry

'Sarfira' faces stiff box office competition

Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, has had difficulty maintaining steady earnings at the box office despite initial excitement. The film's total collection now stands at ₹21.45 crore. It has been in tough competition with films like Kalki 2898 AD and the newly released Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri.

Competition's performance

Competing films also see Monday earnings decline

The films competing with Sarfira also experienced a decrease in their collections on Monday. Kalki 2898 AD saw an 80% drop to collect ₹1.65 crore, while Bad Newz had a decrease of 68%, earning ₹3.5 crore. Despite its own struggles, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 managed to earn more than Sarfira on Monday with earnings of ₹1.16 crore.

Future releases

Kumar's upcoming projects despite recent setbacks

Despite recent box office disappointments with films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan, Kumar has several promising projects lined up. These include anticipated releases such as Singham Again, Housefull 5, and Welcome to the Jungle. The actor remains optimistic about these future projects despite the current performance of his latest film, Sarfira.