'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' rakes in ₹30.8cr in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:59 am Jun 11, 202411:59 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, has garnered an impressive ₹30.8cr India nett within its first 11 days of release. The movie, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, collected ₹24.45cr India nett in its opening week alone, with the highest earnings of ₹6.75cr on its debut day. Despite a 55% drop on Day 11, the overall box office collection remains robust.

Audience response

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' saw varied occupancy rates

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi reported an occupancy rate of 10.09% on Monday, June 10, 2024, with fluctuations throughout the day. Morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 6.45%, which increased to 12.99% for afternoon shows, and then slightly decreased for evening and night shows at 9.57% and 11.35%, respectively. Region-wise, Chennai and Jaipur led with occupancy rates of 16.33% and 20%, while Mumbai and Ahmedabad maintained a steady rate of around 10%.

Revenue trend

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' weekend collections showed slight increase

The second weekend of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi saw a slight uptick in collections, with earnings of ₹2cr on the second Sunday, pushing the total to an estimated ₹29.9cr India nett after 10 days. However, the 11th day witnessed a decrease in revenue, with the film earning around ₹0.9cr India nett. Despite this dip, the overall box office collection for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi remains strong.