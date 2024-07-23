In short Simplifying... In short Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have revealed the unique Nordic name of their fourth child, Olin, during Reynolds' speech at a movie premiere.

The couple, who describe their home as a 'zoo' since becoming a family of six, have yet to disclose the child's gender.

Reynolds, who is currently promoting his film Deadpool & Wolverine, expressed his love for Lively at the People's Choice Awards in 2022, and the pair have been married since 2012. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth child named Olin

Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively reveal unusual nordic name of fourth child

By Tanvi Gupta 01:47 pm Jul 23, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have finally revealed the name of their fourth child, Olin, nearly 16 months after welcoming the baby. The announcement came during the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York on Tuesday, where Reynolds expressed his gratitude to Lively and their four children. The couple's other three daughters—James (9); Inez (7); and Betty (4)—were also acknowledged, marking a heartfelt moment at the film event.

Premiere speech

'I want to start by saying thank you to Blake...'

During his speech at the premiere, the 47-year-old actor expressed his gratitude toward his wife and children. "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," further adding, "I love that my entire family is here." On a light note, he quipped, "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous lives."

Family life

When Reynolds described home as a 'zoo'

Notably, while Olin appears to be a male name, the couple has not yet revealed the gender of their fourth child. Reynolds had previously joked on Today show about waiting for Taylor Swift to reveal their baby's name in her album. He described their home as a "zoo" since becoming a family of six. Speaking on CNBC last year, Reynolds said he and Lively were "very excited" about their newest family member.

Relationship history

Meanwhile, a quick look at Reynolds-Lively's love story and marriage

Reynolds expressed his love for his wife at the People's Choice Awards in 2022, saying, "You're my heart. You're my hope. You're my happiness." The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a year. Prior to his marriage with Lively, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011. Reynolds is currently promoting his highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, which is slated for release this Friday (July 26).