Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in John Wick and other films, has revealed that he often contemplates death, a reflection that has deepened his appreciation for life and relationships.

This introspection inspired his new novel, featuring an 80,000-year-old immortal warrior, a concept born around the release of John Wick: Chapter 2.

Despite experiencing personal losses, Reeves remains optimistic about his upcoming projects, including Sonic 3 and Ballerina 2025.

Keanu Reeves co-authors first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Why Keanu Reeves said he 'thinks about death all time'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:40 pm Jul 23, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, renowned for his performances in The Matrix and John Wick franchises, has ventured into the literary world with his first novel, The Book of Elsewhere. This book is co-authored with British science fiction writer China Mieville. It delves into themes such as mortality, relationships, violence, and love. During a recent promotional event for his novel, Reeves candidly confessed to BBC, "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time."

Actor's reflections

'Hopefully, it's not crippling, but hopefully, it's sensitized [us]'

Reeves further added that such introspection has deepened his appreciation for life and relationships. "Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have." The concept for the novel emerged around the release of John Wick: Chapter 2, with Reeves imagining an 80,000-year-old immortal warrior who couldn't die, sparking a series of "what ifs" that eventually formed the plot.

Writing journey

Reeves discussed personal loss and the creative process

Matt Kindt—a collaborator on the book—suggested that the character development was deeply personal for Reeves, who has experienced significant personal loss. Reeves has experienced the loss of several loved ones in his life, including his girlfriend Jennifer Syme (2001), their stillborn daughter (1999), and his best friend River Phoenix who died in 1993. He further hinted at a possible dialogue within creation itself and admitted, "Maybe I have father issues and mother issues. And maybe I think about death."

Future endeavors

Reeves talked about expectations, generosity, and upcoming projects

When asked about his expectations for the novel's success and his reputation for generosity, Reeves responded: "I love owning things, I love having stuff. I'm certainly not going to present myself as someone who gives everything away." The book was published on Tuesday (July 23) by Penguin. On the professional front, the actor is set to appear in upcoming films Sonic 3 and Ballerina 2025—both of which are slated for release in the near future.