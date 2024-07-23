Why Keanu Reeves said he 'thinks about death all time'
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, renowned for his performances in The Matrix and John Wick franchises, has ventured into the literary world with his first novel, The Book of Elsewhere. This book is co-authored with British science fiction writer China Mieville. It delves into themes such as mortality, relationships, violence, and love. During a recent promotional event for his novel, Reeves candidly confessed to BBC, "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time."
'Hopefully, it's not crippling, but hopefully, it's sensitized [us]'
Reeves further added that such introspection has deepened his appreciation for life and relationships. "Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have." The concept for the novel emerged around the release of John Wick: Chapter 2, with Reeves imagining an 80,000-year-old immortal warrior who couldn't die, sparking a series of "what ifs" that eventually formed the plot.
Reeves discussed personal loss and the creative process
Matt Kindt—a collaborator on the book—suggested that the character development was deeply personal for Reeves, who has experienced significant personal loss. Reeves has experienced the loss of several loved ones in his life, including his girlfriend Jennifer Syme (2001), their stillborn daughter (1999), and his best friend River Phoenix who died in 1993. He further hinted at a possible dialogue within creation itself and admitted, "Maybe I have father issues and mother issues. And maybe I think about death."
Reeves talked about expectations, generosity, and upcoming projects
When asked about his expectations for the novel's success and his reputation for generosity, Reeves responded: "I love owning things, I love having stuff. I'm certainly not going to present myself as someone who gives everything away." The book was published on Tuesday (July 23) by Penguin. On the professional front, the actor is set to appear in upcoming films Sonic 3 and Ballerina 2025—both of which are slated for release in the near future.