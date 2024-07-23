In short Simplifying... In short Chris Brown is facing a $50M lawsuit for allegedly instructing his crew to assault four men backstage at a concert.

Chris Brown hit with $50M lawsuit for 'brutal beating' backstage

By Tanvi Gupta 01:28 pm Jul 23, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Renowned singer Chris Brown, his entourage, and his 11:11 Tour promoter Live Nation are being sued for a staggering $50M. The lawsuit was filed on Monday (local time) in Harris County district court by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Caroline Adams. The plaintiffs—Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell—allege they were "brutally and severely beaten" backstage at a concert in Fort Worth, Texas, in an "unprovoked attack."

Details emerge on alleged assault after Fort Worth concert

The plaintiffs claim they were invited to the backstage VIP area after the concert and were waiting for 30 minutes for Brown's arrival. As they began to leave due to Brown's delay, Bush approached Brown to shake his hand and congratulate him on the concert. The lawsuit alleges that a member of Brown's crew reminded him of a previous conflict with Bush, which led to Brown instructing his crew to attack Bush.

'Upon instructions, Parker was punched in the face, chest...'

According to the complaint, "seven to 10 members" of Brown's crew followed the plaintiffs into a hallway as they were trying to leave. "One of Brown's entourage, Sinko ran to the left side of the crowd and punched Bush in the chest...Simultaneously, another, stage alias Hood Boss, picked up a chair and threw it at Bush's head." "Upon instruction by Brown, Parker was punched in the face and chest, kicked in the head for over 10 minutes."

Plaintiffs seek damages for alleged assault

The complaint alleges that all four men required medical treatment following the assault. Parker was hospitalized and will need to undergo extensive medical treatment for the damages he suffered in the attack, including head injuries. In addition to Brown, the lawsuit names three members of his entourage—Conway, Hood Boss, and Sinko— as defendants. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages "in excess [of] $50M," along with actual damages for "pecuniary losses, pain...mental anguish, and past, present, future medical expenses."

Lawsuit highlighted the defendants' criminal histories

The lawsuit also notes several of the defendants' criminal histories. Sinko is alleged to be a member of "the blood gang" who spent "at least eight years in prison." Conway, described as "a former Crip gang member," has been arrested multiple times for firearm possession and sexual assault. The lawsuit also recounts Brown's well-publicized brushes with the law, including his guilty plea for beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, for which he was sentenced to five years' probation.