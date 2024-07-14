In short Simplifying... In short Renowned fitness icon Richard Simmons, known for his unique, fun approach to exercise and his popular "Sweatin' to the Oldies" videos, has passed away at 76.

Simmons, who transformed his own life by losing weight and then inspired millions to do the same, leaves behind a lasting legacy in the fitness world.

Despite a recent cancer diagnosis, he remained positive, urging followers to live life to the fullest and enjoy every day.

Legendary fitness icon Richard Simmons passes away at 76

Fitness icon Richard Simmons (76) dies day after celebrating birthday

By Tanvi Gupta 09:56 am Jul 14, 202409:56 am

What's the story Renowned fitness guru and American TV personality Richard Simmons, who rose to fame in the 1980s with his energetic approach to exercise, passed away on Saturday at his Hollywood home. This news comes just a day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. His housekeeper discovered him unresponsive and immediately called 911. Despite his earlier battle with skin cancer, authorities have ruled out foul play, stating his death was due to natural causes, per TMZ.

His last message to the world

Just hours before his passing, Simmons took to X to post a photo of himself seemingly in drag, captioned: "Please don't rain on my parade." A day earlier, on his 76th birthday, Simmons expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from his fans, writing, "I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life." In one of his final posts on July 12, he shared, "I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday."

One of his last posts on social media

Simmons's legacy: A unique approach to fitness

Simmons was celebrated for his infectious enthusiasm and unique fitness approach, blending humor with exercise. He built a mini-empire donning trademark tank tops and short shorts, inspiring overweight individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. His Sweatin' to the Oldies exercise videos became a cultural sensation. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, he expressed gratitude for life and shared plans of celebrating his birthday by doing what he loved most: helping people.

A life dedicated to fitness

Born Milton, Simmons was a New Orleans native who battled with his weight as a teenager, peaking at 122kg—according to a biography on his website. He then devised a sensible plan to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle. After taking control of his weight through healthy eating and exercise, Richard Simmons moved to Los Angeles in 1973 and opened his iconic fitness studio, SLIMMONS, in Beverly Hills. He continued teaching classes there until 2013.

His 65 fitness videos sold over 20M copies

His vibrant personality and success as an instructor earned him appearances on local and national TV programs. His 65 fitness videos sold over 20M copies. The fitness guru also launched the nationally syndicated The Richard Simmons Show which ran for around four years and won several Emmy Awards. Notably, he authored a staggering nine books, including the New York Times Best Seller, Never Say Diet.

His death marks the end of an era in fitness

Following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Simmons urged his social media followers to "enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky... count your blessings and enjoy." In 2022, his spokesperson told the New York Post that Simmons was "living the life he has chosen." His passing leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire many in their journey toward healthier lifestyles.