Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio collaborating for Hulu series?

Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio collaborating for Hulu series?

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 04, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Will we see Keanu Reeves on the small screens soon?

Matrix star Keanu Reeves is all set to step on the US television train now. In what will be his first major American TV stint, Reeves might star in a Hulu series if the talks happening right now, prove to be successful. And, the show will be the adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 historical non-fiction novel, The Devil In the White City.

Report 'Matrix' star yet to sign the dotted lines: Report

A recent report by Deadline said Reeves is currently undergoing negotiations about starring in the series that's based around the World's Fair in 1893. The report added that Todd Field will be helming the first two episodes of the limited show. The high-profile series will be executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher.

Star involvement Leonardo DiCaprio had bought the book's film rights in 2010

In case DiCaprio and Scorsese's involvement is poking your curiosity, let us tell you the Inception star had bought the film rights to this book back in 2010. The project was set to get a feature adaptation with the Shutter Island filmmaker at the helm at Paramount. But in 2019, Hulu announced they will be making a limited series out of the famous book.

Plot Tale features an architect and a serial killer

Source: Goodreads

The show will be produced by Paramount TV Studios along with ABC Signature and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions. Coming to the story of The Devil In the White City, it tells a story of two men—architect Daniel H Burnham and serial killer Henry H Holmes—whose lives get intertwined at The Chicago World's Fair. The book was based on a real-life incident.

Famous franchise Reeves recently greeted us with 'The Matrix: Resurrections'

Coming back to Reeves, the Speed actor recently greeted us with The Matrix: Resurrections. The much-anticipated fourth installment to the super successful movie franchise came out in Indian theaters on December 22, 2021. Back in September, the film's trailer had surpassed more than 15L views in just 71 minutes of its release. However, this craze didn't get translated into impressive box office numbers.