Countryside living novels for those in their 20s

By Anujj Trehaan 02:27 pm Jul 05, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Exploring novels set in the countryside offers an escape into simpler, yet deeply rich lifestyles. For those in their 20s, these stories can provide a refreshing perspective on life, relationships, and self-discovery, away from urban hustle. Here are some handpicked novels that encapsulate the essence of rustic retreats beautifully, offering a unique view on embracing life's simple joys and complexities.

'The Secret Life of Bees' by Sue Monk Kidd

Set in South Carolina during the 1960s, The Secret Life of Bees follows Lily Owens as she escapes her troubled past and finds refuge with three beekeeping sisters. This novel is a heartwarming tale of female empowerment and the search for identity amidst the backdrop of a racially divided America. Its vivid portrayal of countryside living highlights the beauty and healing power of nature.

'A Month in the Country' by J.L. Carr

A Month in the Country follows Tom Birkin who spends a summer in a Yorkshire village uncovering a church's medieval mural. This novel beautifully reflects on love, art, and healing from trauma. Its serene rural setting acts as a character, offering solace and simplicity to those seeking to escape their past.

'Under the Tuscan Sun' by Frances Mayes

In Under the Tuscan Sun, Frances Mayes recounts her adventures after buying and renovating an abandoned villa in Tuscany. This memoir not only explores Mayes' personal transformation but also celebrates Italian countryside living—its food, landscapes and traditions. It's an inspiring read for anyone dreaming of starting anew in a foreign land or simply appreciating life's simple pleasures.

'Cold Comfort Farm' by Stella Gibbons

Cold Comfort Farm is a satirical novel about Flora Poste who moves to live with her eccentric relatives on their dilapidated farm after becoming orphaned. With sharp wit and humor, Gibbons critiques romanticized notions of rural life while also affirming its charm and potential for personal growth. This book is perfect for readers looking for both laughter and insight into country living.