Does US import uranium, fertilizers from Russia? Trump says this

United States President Donald Trump has admitted he was unaware of the country's trade with Russia in uranium and fertilizers. The admission came during a White House press conference, which was initially called to discuss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "I don't know anything about it. I have to check it out," Trump said when asked about US imports from Moscow.

Trade details US imports from Russia during Ukraine war The United States continues to import billions' worth of Russian goods while criticizing other countries like India for trading with Moscow. This very fact was pointed out by India, which stated that the US continues to import uranium hexafluoride, fertilizers, chemicals, among others, from Russia. Since January 2022, US imports from Russia have totaled $24.51 billion. In 2024 alone, Washington imported fertilizers worth $1.27 billion, uranium and plutonium worth $624 million, and palladium worth around $878 million from Moscow.

Tariff speculation Trump threatens to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers When asked about imposing a 100% tariff on countries buying Russian energy, Trump said, "I never said a percentage, but we'll be doing quite a bit of that." He added that there would be more clarity after a meeting with Russia. "We'll see what happens over the next fairly short period of time... We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow. We're going to see what happens..." India faces renewed threats from Trump over its increasing purchases of Russian crude oil.

Criticism voiced Nikki Haley criticizes Trump's tariff hike plans Meanwhile, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has criticized Trump for his plans to hike tariffs on oil imports from Russia. She pointed out on the social media site X that China, an adversary of the US and a major buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, was given a 90-day tariff pause by the Trump Administration. "Don't give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India," she said.

Twitter Post Haley's post on X India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 5, 2025