Russian missile strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers
What's the story
A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian army training unit on Sunday killed at least 12 soldiers and injured over 60 others, the Ukrainian Ground Forces said in a statement.
The attack took place at 12:50pm local time, with no mass gatherings of personnel taking place at the time, the statement said.
An investigative commission has been set up to investigate the circumstances of this devastating loss.
Investigation details
Investigations underway into deadly attack on Ukrainian soldiers
The training unit was located behind the 1,000-kilometer active front line, where Russian drones can easily target.
Ukraine's forces are known to be short on manpower and take extra precautions against such attacks.
The Ukrainian Ground Forces's statement said, "If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death or injury of servicemen, those responsible will be held strictly accountable."
Territorial changes
Russia claims control over Oleksiivka village in Sumy region
Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed control over Oleksiivka village in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Sunday.
Ukrainian authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations in 11 more settlements as Russian forces make steady gains.
Ukraine's top army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russian forces are focusing their main offensive efforts on Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman inthe Donetsk region and the Sumy border area.
Diplomatic tensions
Ukraine calls for clarity ahead of proposed peace talks
The strikes come amid uncertainty over Ukraine's participation in proposed peace talks by Moscow next week in Istanbul.
Ukrainian officials have demanded a promised memorandum from the Kremlin outlining its position on ending the war before attending any meeting.
In his Saturday evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russia to stop "playing with diplomacy" by withholding this document.