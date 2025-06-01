What's the story

Celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) historic Champions League victory turned deadly in France. The club won its first European title after defeating Inter Milan in Munich.

However, the celebrations soon turned violent with clashes between fans and police near Paris's Champs-Élysées avenue and Parc des Princes stadium.

The violence left two dead, including a 23-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Paris's 15th arrondissement.