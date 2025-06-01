2 dead, hundreds arrested after PSG's Champions League win
What's the story
Celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) historic Champions League victory turned deadly in France. The club won its first European title after defeating Inter Milan in Munich.
However, the celebrations soon turned violent with clashes between fans and police near Paris's Champs-Élysées avenue and Parc des Princes stadium.
The violence left two dead, including a 23-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Paris's 15th arrondissement.
Arrests
Widespread arrests and property damage across France
A 17-year-old boy was also fatally stabbed during the celebrations in Dax, southwestern France.
The interior ministry reported over 200 injuries, including 22 police officers and seven firefighters.
The celebrations turned into a riot with fans throwing fireworks and other projectiles at police.
In response, authorities arrested 491 people in Paris and a total of 559 across France.
The violence also saw widespread property damage with 692 fires reported, including 264 vehicles torched.
Response
Police response and public reaction to violence
The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds.
A police officer was put in an induced coma after being struck by a firework in Normandy.
In light of these events, France's Interior Minister condemned the violence on social media, saying, "True PSG fans are getting excited about their team's magnificent performance."
Win
PSG's historic win marred by violence
The violence marred what should have been a joyous occasion for PSG fans. The club's first Champions League title is a landmark achievement in European football history.
However, the celebrations turned grim as "troublemakers" clashed with officers by "throwing large fireworks and other objects."
"A glorious day for P.S.G.!" Mr. Macron said earlier in a statement after the match. "We are all proud, and Paris is the capital of Europe tonight."