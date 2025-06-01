Karnataka: 15-year-old girl gang-raped, blackmailed by 6 in Belagavi
What's the story
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and blackmailed by six men in Belagavi, Karnataka.
According to the police, the first incident took place six months ago when one of the accused lured her to a hilly area and raped her with five others.
The act was recorded on a mobile phone, which was then used to blackmail the victim into silence.
Continued abuse
Victim's silence leads to 2nd assault
The victim's silence was reportedly ensured by threats of releasing the video online. This led to a second incident of gang-rape, where the accused again filmed their act.
The girl finally mustered the courage to file a police complaint, leading to an FIR being registered under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Ongoing investigation
Two accused arrested, 4 remain at large
Two of the six accused have been arrested, while four others are still at large, according to the October 2023 article.
Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao said that all the accused are over 18 years old. He added that sensitive details of the case cannot be revealed due to its nature and the victim's age.
"Somebody befriended her in December, took her to a secluded place," Gulabrao said.
Evidence collection
Forensic team collecting evidence, ensuring justice
Gulabrao also confirmed that no injuries were inflicted on the victim during both incidents.
A forensic team is now collecting samples and evidence from the crime scenes to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.
The police are working to nab the remaining accused and ensure they are brought to justice for their actions.