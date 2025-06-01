Sikkim: 1,500 tourists stranded amid heavy rain, landslides
What's the story
Around 1,500 tourists are stranded in North Sikkim due to landslides caused by continuous rainfall.
The main road connecting Chungthang to Lachen and Lachung has been blocked by multiple landslides.
Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia said, "Since exit from both directions is closed due to landslides at multiple locations, the tourists have been advised to remain in their hotels, and once the roads are completely opened, they shall be shifted."
Rescue operation
Search for missing tourists suspended due to swollen Teesta
In the interim, a search for eight missing tourists has been called off as the Teesta River swelled and heavy rains battered the region.
The tourists went missing after their vehicle fell over 1,000 feet into the river near Munsithang on Thursday night.
One person was killed and two others were injured in the incident.
The two were being treated at STNM Hospital in Gangtok.
Weather warning
IMD issues red alert, warns of more rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the District Disaster Management Authority have issued a red alert for Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts. They warned of possible floods and landslides due to the continuous heavy rainfall.
The district administration has also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors if possible.
Infrastructure impact
Cloudburst and landslides disrupt power supply, mobile connectivity
Meanwhile, a cloudburst in the area has caused a rise in the Teesta's water level, impacting infrastructure.
Power supply was disrupted on Friday afternoon but restored by Saturday evening.
Mobile connectivity was also affected for nearly 24 hours before being restored around 3pm on Saturday.
According to the district administration, landslides occurred in the Theeng and Chungthang areas of north Sikkim, damaging several properties.
Official response
District Collector oversees rescue efforts, issues public notice
Mangan District Collector Anant Jain is at the accident site overseeing rescue operations.
He also issued a public notice asking residents to stay alert but not panic.
The District Magistrate of Gangtok urged authorities to remain on high alert and keep in touch with field functionaries stationed near the Teesta river belt.