What's the story

The northeastern states of India have been battered by heavy rainfall, resulting in devastating floods and landslides.

The death toll has reached at least 32 people in the past 24 hours across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this weather to a depression over north Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya.