Floods, landslides kill 32 across Northeast
What's the story
The northeastern states of India have been battered by heavy rainfall, resulting in devastating floods and landslides.
The death toll has reached at least 32 people in the past 24 hours across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this weather to a depression over north Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya.
State impact
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh among the worst-hit
Assam has been one of the worst-hit states, with nine deaths reported. In Lakhimpur district, two people died due to flooding caused by excessive water released from the Ranganadi dam.
Guwahati city saw a landslide in the Bonda area, which killed five people, including three children.
The victims were identified as Poonam Goswami, her daughter, and a neighboring girl who were buried under mud when their house collapsed.
Other states
Meghalaya and Mizoram also face severe weather
Meghalaya has reported seven deaths due to landslides, drowning, and lightning. Cherrapunji and Mawsynram received an extraordinary 47cm of rain in a single day.
Mizoram saw six deaths, including three Myanmarese nationals killed when a hotel collapsed after a landslide.
Low-lying villages near Aizawl were flooded by the swollen Tlawng River, necessitating evacuations to higher ground.
Further impact
Nagaland and Manipur report fatalities, evacuations
Nagaland witnessed a death when a rockslide hit a dumper on National Highway-29 in Chumoukedima district.
In Manipur, rivers Iril and Nambul crossed danger levels, causing flash floods and landslides.
The state's relief department reported 277 people evacuated to eight relief camps due to rising water levels of the Imphal River.
Relief efforts
Government response and public concerns over flood management
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority confirmed floods and landslides affected several regions, killing five in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The IMD issued red and orange alerts for parts of Assam, while other northeastern states received orange and yellow alerts.
Despite expecting reduced rainfall intensity over the next 24 hours, residents remain on high alert.
Preparedness issues
Calls for better flood management and disaster preparedness
The unprecedented rainfall this year highlights the increasing unpredictability and severity of monsoon patterns in the region.
Experts have long warned about improving early warning systems and disaster response infrastructure to mitigate such disasters.
Emergency teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, and security forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are engaged in search-and-rescue operations across affected areas.