Nagesh Kukunoor plans big-screen comeback after OTT triumph

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor , who has been exploring the OTT space for over seven years, is now eyeing a return to films. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his journey in the digital realm and his plans for the big screen. He also spoke about his SonyLIV series, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, and why he keeps real-life politics away from his shows. His recent film directorials are Dhanak (2016) and Good Luck Sakhi (2022).

Digital exploration 'Wanted to tell stories in long format...' Kukunoor has directed several web shows, including City of Dreams and Modern Love Hyderabad. He recently helmed The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. "I've been working on OTT shows for the past 6 or 7 years... I always wanted to tell stories in the long format and explore characters over 4 hours as opposed to just 90 minutes," he said.

Cinematic shift 'Timely return to films...' On his return to films, Kukunoor said, "OTT space grew rapidly because all of the streaming platforms needed their libraries to be stacked. Now, there's a slowdown period." "It's a format that has been very rewarding. Having said that, I think it's time to wade back into a film now." "I always have scripts in mind. It just depends on which finally screams that it wants to be done and if I find the money for it."

Casting challenges 'I don't always go for stars' Kukunoor also spoke about the challenges he faces in casting and funding his films. He admitted that his choice of actors has often made it difficult for him to find a theatrical release. "My biggest problem is that I don't always go for stars. This has been a problem since I've been in the business," he said, adding that he often chooses new actors who are not very well-known.