'Cocktail 2': Kriti to start shooting romantic drama in August

Kriti Sanon , last seen in Do Patti, is now gearing up for her next project, Cocktail 2. The actor has just finished shooting for Tere Ishk Mein and will start filming for the sequel to the 2013 hit film in August, reported India Today. After a demanding few months, she is taking a short break before starting her next project.

Next project Sanon is busy with back-to-back films A source told India Today, "Kriti has just wrapped 'Tere Ishk Mein', and she'll begin shooting for 'Cocktail 2' in August. It's a tight schedule, but she's managing it all with ease and complete focus." "She's clearly one of the most in-demand actresses in the industry right now."

Filmography 'A roller coaster ride...': Sanon on 'Tere Ishk Mein' Sanon recently wrapped up Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. The film is a powerful love story with Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles. She announced the wrap of Tere Ishk Mein on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and expressing her gratitude for the journey. She wrote, "After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end."