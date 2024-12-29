Shahid Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh in talks for a thriller: Report
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh are reportedly in talks for a potential thriller project, reported Mid-Day. The duo initially planned to collaborate in 2021 but had to postpone due to scheduling conflicts. Now, they are revisiting the idea with plans to start production in 2025. An insider revealed to the portal, "Shahid was interested in the script earlier, but the timing wasn't right."
Ghosh's script for Kapoor has been ready for a while
Ghosh, known for his work on films such as Kahaani (2012) and Badla (2019), has reportedly had the script ready for this project. While the plot details are under wraps, it will likely have Ghosh's signature suspense and drama. The insider added, "Now, both Sujoy and he are making it a priority to align their schedules and bring it to life."
Ghosh's departure from 'King' allows focus on this project
Ghosh was originally supposed to direct the Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King. However, after he left and Siddharth Anand took over as director, Ghosh now has more time to focus on his project with Kapoor. If this film is finalized, it will be the first collaboration between Kapoor and Ghosh.