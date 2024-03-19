Next Article

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:39 pm Mar 19, 202406:39 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, it was announced Shahid Kapoor will be leading the much-awaited Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues tentpole project. Directed by Sachin Ravi, it'll be released in five Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This massive venture has undergone several changes since its original announcement years ago in 2020. Finally, it looks like the title will see a definite release.

Set in the present era, focusing on mythical character Ashwatthama

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, Ashwatthama is produced by Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. As per reports, the film will follow the immortal figure Ashwatthama from Mahabharat. "Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative."

Is it same project set to be led by Kaushal?

In 2020, following the success of URI, director Aditya Dhar and actor Vicky Kaushal joined hands to lead a venture titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Based on the same premise, the project received additional rumors, official posters, and even shooting schedules. However, it kept changing hands. From producer Ronnie Screwvala, it went to Jio Studios; after Kaushal, Allu Arjun was approached, who later rejected it.