Summarize Simplifying... In short Vanessa Caswill is set to direct the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular novel 'Reminders of Him', which has sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide.

The film, which tells the story of a mother reconnecting with her daughter after prison, is due for release on February 13, 2026.

This isn't Hoover's first Hollywood venture, with her novels 'Verity' and 'It Ends With Us' also being adapted into successful films. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vanessa Caswill to helm 'Reminders of Him' adaptation

Vanessa Caswill to direct Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders of Him' adaptation

By Tanvi Gupta 01:58 pm Dec 19, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Universal Pictures has tapped Vanessa Caswill to direct its upcoming film, Reminders of Him. The film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance novel. Caswill is known for her work on Netflix's 2023 romantic comedy Love at First Sight and two BBC miniseries: Little Women (2017) and Thirteen (2016). She also directed the Julia Ormond 2019 miniseries Gold Digger.

Storyline

'Reminders of Him' plot and Hoover's insights

Reminders of Him centers on Kenna Rowan, a mother who wants to reconnect with her daughter after spending five years in prison. The only one who doesn't shun her is local bar owner Ledger Ward. Since its release in 2022, the book has sold over 6.5 million copies globally and has been translated into 45 languages. "I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in [Kenna Rowan's] story," Hoover said when the project was announced.

Release info

'Reminders of Him' film release and competition details

The cast for Reminders of Him is yet to be announced. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, just a day before Valentine's Day. It will be up against Warner Bros. and MRC's Emerald Fennell-directed Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, which has been shifted to the same date. It is an adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic gothic romance.

Author's journey

Hoover's Hollywood success and future projects

Reminders of Him isn't the first of Hoover's novels to be adapted for the big screen. A film version of her book Verity is currently in development at Amazon MGM with Anne Hathaway set to star. Another novel, It Ends With Us, was previously adapted into a successful film for Sony Pictures, grossing $344 million worldwide against a $25 million budget. It featured Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.