Jay-Z's rape scandal explained

Amid rape allegations, Jay-Z blasted by 'illegitimate' son

Dec 12, 2024

What's the story Jay-Z (55) is facing a bombshell rape allegation. An anonymous woman accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) of raping her at an MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000 when she was 13 years old. While the music mogul has vehemently denied the claims, calling them an extortion ploy, this scandal has unfolded amid another controversy surrounding his alleged illegitimate son, Rymir Sattherthwaite (31).

Here's more about the rape lawsuit

Both Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) and Combs have been named in a civil lawsuit for the rape of a minor. The suit was originally filed against Combs in October but was amended last Sunday to include Carter's name. The plaintiff, (identified as Jane Doe), claims after the awards show, she was invited by a driver, who claimed to work for Combs, to an afterparty.

'Blackmail': Carter denied allegations, blasted attorney Tony Buzbee

After being taken to a white house, Doe was made to sign an NDA and given a drink at the party which made her feel disoriented. Later, Combs and Carter raped her, while an unnamed female celebrity watched. Carter has not only publicly denied the claims but also accused Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee of attempting to "blackmail" him into a settlement.

Now, who is Rymir Sattherthwaite?

While Carter is embroiled in this serious case, Sattherthwaite has spoken out about the allegations. Identifying as the Roc Nation founder's "secret son," the 31-year-old rapper said it was "heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks." He alleged that his mother was only 16 when she fell pregnant with him after a relationship with Carter.

'For years I have sought clarity about my identity'

"My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity," Sattherthwaite told DailyMail. He added, "This isn't about greed or spectacle-it's about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable." Sattherthwaite first claimed Jay-Z was his father in 2010. But his fight to prove biological ties continues.

Requests for a paternity test have been denied

Reportedly, Wanda told Sattherthwaite about his "real father" when he was eight. However, his request for a paternity test was rejected at a Philadelphia court as his stepfather and Wanda's boyfriend Robert Graves was mentioned as his father on his birth certificate. Graves's name was legally removed in 2011 after a DNA test proved he was not the father.

How did Wanda and Jay-Z meet?

In 2015, Wanda signed an affidavit about her alleged fling with Jay-Z. She wrote, "Shawn and I did have protected sex but the protection broke." Two weeks later, Carter apparently asked her to leave with him, "but I told him I couldn't because my mother would be upset." She never saw him again until years later on television. Wanda died in 2019.