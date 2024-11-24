Summarize Simplifying... In short Zayn Malik paid a touching tribute to his late bandmate, Liam Payne, during his Leeds concert, expressing his love and respect with a heartfelt message on screen.

Malik, who had previously postponed his US tour and Edinburgh concerts due to Payne's untimely death, was also seen attending Payne's funeral alongside other former One Direction members.

Zayn Malik kicked off 'Stairway to the Sky' tour

'Love you bro'—Zayn Malik honors Liam Payne at Leeds concert

By Isha Sharma 09:52 am Nov 24, 202409:52 am

What's the story Former One Direction member Zayn Malik kicked off his Stairway to the Sky tour on November 23 in Leeds. The tour will promote his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs and comprises 18 shows across the UK and US. This was Malik's first performance since the tragic death of his ex-bandmate Liam Payne on October 16.

Emotional homage

Malik's tribute to Payne during Leeds performance

During the Leeds show, Malik paid a heartwarming tribute to Payne. After singing his second-last song, Stardust, a message appeared on the screen that said: "Liam Payne 1993-2024," against a blue background with a red heart. It was followed by the words, "Love you bro." The tribute came days after Malik attended Payne's funeral with his former bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson.

Twitter Post

Here's Malik's heartfelt tribute

Tour adjustments

Malik's tour rescheduled following Payne's death

Malik had to push the US leg of his tour in October after Payne's death, which he called a "heartbreaking loss." His Edinburgh concerts were also pushed from their original dates, which coincided with Payne's funeral, to December. Although he never publicly stated the reason for the changes, Malik was seen at the funeral with Horan, Styles, and Tomlinson. Payne (31) passed away in a tragic hotel fall in Argentina.