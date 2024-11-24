Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'I Want To Talk' has seen a modest collection of ₹0.69 crore in two days, with a 12.76% occupancy in Hindi theaters.

'I Want to Talk' box office collection

'I Want to Talk' grows, but still hasn't collected ₹1cr

By Isha Sharma 09:29 am Nov 24, 2024

What's the story The Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo starrer I Want To Talk saw a slight uptick in its box office collection on the second day. The movie, which was released on November 22, has received accolades for Bachchan's unconventional role and performance. However, despite the praise, the film's earnings have not been up to the mark, thus far. Shoojit Sircar directed it.

Earnings breakdown

'I Want to Talk' Day 2 box office collection details

As per Sacnilk, I Want To Talk earned ₹0.44 crore on day two, taking its total net collection to ₹0.69 crore. The movie's occupancy in Hindi theaters stood at 12.76%, with different percentages during the day: 5.84% for morning shows, 11.73% in the afternoon, 13.26% in the evening, and 20.22% for night shows.

Plot and production

'I Want to Talk' explores father-daughter relationship amid crisis

I Want To Talk follows a father and his daughter, portrayed by Bachchan and Bamroo respectively, who stay in the US and encounter a family medical emergency. The movie also features Johny Lever and Pearle Maaney in important roles. Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri produce it with cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay and music by Taba Chake. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.