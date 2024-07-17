In short Simplifying... In short Prosenjit Chatterjee reminisced about his time on the set of 'Chokher Bali' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, praising her professionalism and dedication.

He fondly remembered their on-screen chemistry and shared anecdotes of their friendly banter.

Chatterjee also advocated for Bangla films to focus on local stories with wider appeal, expressing hope for a Bangla film to break all language barriers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prosenjit Chatterjee recalls working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Prosenjit Chatterjee shares memories of Aishwarya on 'Chokher Bali' set

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:42 am Jul 17, 202411:42 am

What's the story In a recent interview, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee reminisced about his time working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Rituparno Ghosh's film, Chokher Bali (2003). He described Rai Bachchan as "pleasant and nice," and fondly recalled her debut in Bengali cinema. Chatterjee also revealed how the former Miss World was fond of Bengali breakfast items.

Culinary delights

Rai Bachchan found this incident amusing on set

Chatterjee recalled Rai Bachchan enjoying "Bengali kachori and mithai in the morning," which were ordered on the set. "On the sets of Chokher Bali, Ritu and I would often fight," and amid their friendly debates, Rai Bachchan would humorously tell them, "You are the topmost hero and he is the topmost director. So why are you both fighting on the sets?" Despite occasional disagreements, Chatterjee emphasized their strong bond and memorable experiences during filming.

On-screen magic

Chatterjee praised Rai Bachchan's professionalism and dedication

Chatterjee lauded Rai Bachchan for her dedication and professionalism during their time on the set of Chokher Bali. He described the filming as filled with great moments, particularly during intense and emotional scenes directed by Ghosh. Chatterjee further recalled his scenes with Rai Bachchan as "magical and wonderful." He also complimented her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, describing him as very friendly and kind-hearted.

Local stories

Chatterjee advocated for wider appeal of Bangla films

In a conversation with News18, Chatterjee stressed the importance of Bangla filmmakers focusing on creating local stories with broader appeal. He cited the success of Roja and Chokher Bali, stating that these films were not intended to be pan-Indian but were loved by audiences across the country. Chatterjee expressed optimism about a Bangla film breaking all language barriers one day, emphasizing that timing plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.