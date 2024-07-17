In short Simplifying... In short Preity Zinta's debut film was supposed to be 'Soldier', but due to delays in its release, she ended up making her debut in 'Dil Se..' instead, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam's intervention.

Preity Zinta's debut film confusion

Unveiling the unexpected debut of Preity Zinta in 'Dil Se..'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:32 am Jul 17, 202411:32 am

What's the story Acclaimed actor Preity Zinta made her debut in the romantic thriller film Dil Se.. (1998). However, it has been disclosed that this was not originally intended to be her first film. Prior to Dil Se.., Zinta had already filmed for Soldier (1998) and Kya Kehna. Producer Ramesh Taurani revealed in a recent interview that they had signed Zinta for Kya Kehna first, but the movie was released later, in 2000.

Career launch

Contractual changes and unexpected opportunities for Zinta

In the midst of doing Kya Kehna, Zinta was cast in Soldier opposite Bobby Deol. Taurani disclosed that they had a contract with Zinta stating their movie would be released first. However, during this period, Zinta received an offer for Dil Se... Despite their contract, Taurani and his team allowed her to take on the small role in Dil Se...

Star influence

Shah Rukh Khan's role in Zinta's debut film release

As it happened, both Dil Se.. and Soldier were ready for release around the same time. However, Soldier was delayed due to the music release of Deol's other film Qareeb. Seeing these delays, Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam contacted Taurani asking to release Dil Se.. before Soldier. Taurani agreed to this request, leading to Dil Se.. becoming Zinta's debut film before Soldier and Kya Kehna.

Sequel plans

Possible sequel to 'Soldier' in the works

In the same interview, Taurani also revealed plans for a sequel to Soldier. He confirmed that shooting for the film would begin next year but did not confirm whether the OG leads, Deol and Zinta would be part of the cast. According to him, this decision would depend on how the story develops.