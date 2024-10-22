Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas's film 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has made a splash at the North American box office, collecting $8.93 million so far. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring a star-studded cast, was re-released to coincide with Prabhas's birthday.

Following this success, Prabhas is now working on 'Raja Saab' and 'Spirit', set to release in April 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Salaar' re-release box office collection

Prabhas's 'Salaar' breaks North American box office on re-release

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:34 pm Oct 22, 202412:34 pm

What's the story The re-release of Prabhas's film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire in the United States has witnessed a massive surge in ticket sales, with a jump of over 550% in just two days. Initially, the film sold merely 85 tickets across its 74 locations, earning just over $540. However, it has now managed to sell over 555 tickets from 91 locations, collecting over $3.6K, reported ToI.

Strategic timing

'Salaar' re-release timed with Prabhas's birthday

The re-release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was strategically timed to coincide with Prabhas's birthday on October 23 (Wednesday). The film, which is already the 11th biggest hit of Indian Cinema in North America, has collected a total of $8.93 million so far. With shows starting from Wednesday, it is expected that the total day collection will at least reach $10K by the end of the day.

Star-studded cast

'Salaar' features prominent actors, directed by Prashanth Neel

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his blockbuster KGF series. Neel is currently busy with the sequel of Salaar and his next with Jr NTR.

Future endeavors

Prabhas's upcoming projects after 'Salaar' success

Following the success of Salaar, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for Raja Saab with Malavika Mohanan and Sai Pallavi. The film, directed by Maruthi Dasari, will be released in April 2025. After this project, he will team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit where he will play a cop.