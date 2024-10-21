Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas, known for his larger-than-life roles, is set to star in a new horror-comedy, 'The Raja Saab'.

The film, directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Viswa Prasad, is set for a multi-language release in 2025.

Prabhas will celebrate his birthday on October 23

'The Raja Saab': Prabhas oozes unmatched aura in pre-birthday poster

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:33 pm Oct 21, 202406:33 pm

What's the story The excitement for the upcoming pan-India film The Raja Saab has reached a new high with the release of an advance birthday poster of its star, Prabhas. The poster, which was released ahead of his 45th birthday on Wednesday, October 23, has sent fans into a frenzy. It features Prabhas in a suave avatar against the backdrop of a vintage indoor setup, mixing modernity with nostalgia.

'The Raja Saab' marks a new direction for Prabhas

After playing Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is stepping into new territory with The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy. This break from his larger-than-life roles has generated buzz among fans who are excited to see him try different genres. A sneak peek of the film, which dropped earlier this year, instantly went viral, trending at Number 1 on YouTube within 24 hours of its launch.

'The Raja Saab' team promises special treat for fans

The team behind The Raja Saab is gearing up for a special surprise for Prabhas's fans on his birthday, October 23. This promise only adds to the growing anticipation for the film. Directed by Maruthi and with a score by Thaman S, The Raja Saab is produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

'The Raja Saab' set for multi-language release in 2025

The Raja Saab is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, in a grand theatrical release. The film will be released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—adding to Prabhas's pan-India appeal. As fans await the superstar's birthday with bated breath, this advance poster has only added to the excitement for what will be a global celebration.

