In addition to this, Prabhas is also preparing for his next project, an action movie titled 'Spirit', and celebrating the success of his recent film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' announces release date with new preview

By Tanvi Gupta 05:52 pm Jul 29, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas, who is basking in the success of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, is creating a stir with his next film, The Raja Saab. The film's makers have released the "Fan India Glimpse﻿," a sneak peek into the movie on Monday. Alongside the preview, the team has also announced a major update: this Maruthi-directed film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

New avatar of Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab' heightens anticipation

The brief preview may not disclose much, but it is certain to captivate Prabhas's fans. The glimpse features Prabhas in a maroon jacket and sunglasses, leaning against a vintage car decorated with flowers. The background music, composed by Thaman, features simple yet fitting beats that complement the classy presentation. At the end of the clip, the film has been confirmed by the makers to be a "romantic horror comedy."

Here's the announcement post! Check out

Meet the cast and crew of the film

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, The Raja Saab is a joint venture between People Media Factory and GSK Media. Described as a "grand romantic horror entertainer," the film extensively uses VFX, led by Kamal Kannan. Karthik Palani of Varisu fame will handle the cinematography, while Thaman S will helm the music. Actors Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are expected to play the lead female roles, marking their first collaborations with Prabhas.

Prabhas's future projects and recent success

In addition to The Raja Saab, Prabhas is set to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on an action movie titled Spirit, where he might portray a cop. This news comes as Prabhas celebrates the box office success of Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed over a staggering ₹1,100cr. Meanwhile, the actor is also preparing for his next project with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, which is currently in the scripting phase, is expected to begin production on August 22.