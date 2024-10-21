Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Shetty's action-packed 'Singham Again' and the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are set to clash this Diwali, with both films sharing the same runtime.

'Singham Again' is 150 minutes long

It's a tie! 'Singham Again,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' share same runtime

06:21 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited Bollywood film Singham Again has been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for review, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie's initial runtime is about 150 minutes or two hours and 30 minutes. However, the duration may vary based on any changes requested by the CBFC's Examining Committee (EC). Interestingly, reports suggest that the runtime of Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also around two hours and 30 minutes!

CBFC's role in determining final length of 'Singham Again'

A source told the portal, "If the EC asks for any visual cut, the length of the film will be reduced. If they ask for additional disclaimers to be added, the run time will increase." This will decide the final length of Singham Again before its release on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. To note, the actioner drama is all set to go head-to-head with horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

'Singham Again' is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Singham Again is the brainchild of ace director Rohit Shetty and stars an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is a part of the exciting cop universe that Shetty has built over the years. Ahead of the Diwali 2024 weekend, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have been submitted to the CBFC. The advanced bookings will open next weekend.